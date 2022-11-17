Former Richland One employee granted bond for alleged assault of student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge granted a personal recognizance bond for a woman charged with assaulting a Richland School District One student.

Judge Tobias Ward Jr. granted Shermanda Thompson a personal recognizance bond of $1,087.50. The bond means she did not have to provide money to be released from jail but could lose the $1,087.50 if she fails to appear.

Thompson is facing an assault and battery charge over an incident at Lower Richland High School on Tuesday, Nov. 15, where she was involved in an altercation with a student.

The district fired her on Tuesday.

Ward placed conditions on the bond, restricting Thompson’s ability to return to the school, her ability to contact the student, and her ability to be around the student’s school, home, work, and place of worship.

While blocking the view of her face with a piece of paper, Thompson answered a series of questions about her financials and was given an opportunity to address the judge before the bond was set.

“I apologize to the courts, the victims, and their families, and I just want to apologize, it’s not in my character,” she said.

A victim’s advocate represented the student and her family, telling the court the student is a 16-year-old.

The advocate said the student’s mother is taking the student to be checked by a doctor and requested the maximum bond and conditions.

“The victim’s mother explained that the victim is very upset by the situation,” the advocate said.

Thompson worked as a campus monitor for the district.

A job posting for a campus monitor at Keenan High School describes the responsibilities of the job in part:

Removes students from class for misbehavior and escorts them to appropriate office.

The district sent a statement from Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon on Tuesday reading:

“An incident occurred this morning at Lower Richland High School in which an employee got into a physical altercation with a student. Fortunately, the student was not seriously injured. The employee, who worked as a campus monitor at Lower Richland, was arrested and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The employee has been terminated by the district. Our priority is to protect the health and safety of our students, and we do not tolerate or condone this type of behavior by any district employee. We will ensure that the student receives support and counseling as needed.”

District spokesperson Karen York told WIS, Witherspoon was not available for an interview today but sent a statement about proper procedure reading:

Campus monitors are instructed to call another campus monitor or a school administrator if there is a situation for which they need assistance. Although the employee has been terminated, the incident at Lower Richland is still being reviewed and investigated.

Richland One School Board Chair Cheryl Harris told WIS, the board echoed the superintendent’s statement. She described Thompson’s actions as “extreme” but also said the district should review its procedures in the aftermath.

