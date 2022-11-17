FIRST ALERT WEATHER-We will start the day in the 20s Friday and warm up to the 60s for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
- Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures
- A hard freeze is expected Friday morning as temperatures drop to the mid 20s
- The remainder of the week will feature highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s & 30s
- Thanksgiving day will bring our next chance of rain
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
Friday morning will bring our first hard freeze of the season with morning lows in the 20s
A new Canadian high pressure system will shift southward and create sunny skies Thursday and Friday but the cool temperatures remain with highs in the 50s.
It will also get quite cold at night with lows Friday and Saturday morning dropping below freezing in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
A mix of sunshine and clouds will continue for the weekend along with the below average temperatures as highs stay in the mid to upper 50s.
This sunny and cool pattern sticks around for the start of next week before a low pressure systems moves out of the Gulf sending us rain for Thanksgiving.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Wednesday: Decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Thursday: Mainly sunny and staying cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny skies with more Fall-like temperatures in the middle 50s.
Saturday: A bit warmer, partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s
Sunday: Cooler and dry with highs in the low 50s
