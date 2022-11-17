FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Hard freeze tonight and temps warm up for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to be a cold one tonight with lows down to 28, some locations could be in the mid 20s.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Cold temperatures tonight with mid to upper 20s.

Mid 50s for Friday afternoon with sunny skies.

Upper 50s for Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

Just a few more clouds Sunday with cool temp sin the low 50s for highs.

Staying dry Monday of next week with mid 50s, then our next chance of rain arrives Tuesday with a 30% shot.

Thanksgiving day is warmer with low to mid 60s and a small chance of showers.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

High pressure to our west will keep our temperatures cold tonight with lows dipping into the upper 20s.

Highs reach the mid 50s Friday afternoon with sunny skies, a very nice but cool day.

Saturday morning is cold as well with some upper 20s to low 30s. By the afternoon we warm up to the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday has a few more clouds and that helps insulate us with lows near 40. But high temps will be inhibited a bit with temps topping off in the low 50s.

Monday we have upper 20s in the morning with cold air once again in place. Highs reach the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon.

A small shortwave in the jet stream will bring a chance of showers Tuesday. Lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the upper 50s. Chance of rain is around 30%.

We have upper 60s Wednesday and a 20% chance of showers. For Thanksgiving we have a 20% chance of some rain with low 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Hard freeze with lows in the upper 20s. Skies are clear.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with more Fall-like temperatures in the middle 50s.

Saturday: A bit warmer, mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Cooler and dry with highs in the low 50s skies are partly cloudy.

Monday: Mostly sunny with lows in the upper 20s and highs reaching the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Highs are in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Warmer with highs reaching the upper 60s and a 20% chance of showers.

