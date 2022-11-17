FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Cold again tonight, then into the 60s for Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temperatures are dropping again tonight with lows in the low 30s.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with temp down to 31.

Low 60s Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

More clouds build overnight and keep our temps in the low 40s Sunday morning.

Monday morning we have upper 20s as skies clear back up.

A shortwave arrives Tuesday with a 30% chance of a few showers.

Thanksgiving day is looking a touch warmer in the 60s but we will have the chance for a few showers.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

It’s going to be a cold night tonight for our game of the week. Temps are in the low 40s at kickoff, but we are staying dry.

Lows tonight reach the low 30s with partly cloudy skies, expect a little patchy frost.

Saturday afternoon we have low 60s with mostly sunny skies, a bit warmer as high pressure sits close to the Carolinas.

A trough digs south Sunday and brings some clouds overnight. The clouds keep our temperatures from dipping too far, lows will be in the low 40s. With the extra clouds we have highs in the mid 50s. Expect clearing in the afternoon.

That clearing will lead to a cold night again and lows are down to the upper 20s by Monday morning. High temps are in the mid 50s by the afternoon hours.

A shortwave pushes east and brings a 30% chance of showers Tuesday. Lows are in the mid to upper 30s and highs reach the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday is warmer with highs in the mid 60s, there’s a 20% chance of a few showers.

For Thanksgiving we have an isolated shower or two with plenty of clouds. Chances of rain are around 30% with high temps in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the low 30s.

Saturday: A bit warmer with highs in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday: Cooler with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with lows in the upper 20s and highs reaching the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few showers. Highs are in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Warmer with highs reaching the middle 60s and a 20% chance of showers.

Thanksgiving: More clouds than sun with a 30% chance for a few showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

