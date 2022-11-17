Bluffton man charged with armed robbery after holding victim at gunpoint

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Bluffton man is accused of attempting to rob a victim after holding the victim at gunpoint in his garage.

Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a report from an arrest warrant.

“Based on information detectives have confirmed since responding to the scene Nov. 8, Williams and a co-defendant followed a man to his River Club Road home and forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The co-defendant tried to drive away in the man’s vehicle but crashed into the victim’s property. The co-defendant then got back in the car with Williams and left.”

Officials say Williams and his partner were arrested in North Charleston on unrelated charges when detectives found evidence related to the River Club home incident.

Investigators say the case is still open, and they hope a tip from the public will help them with the case.

“We encourage anyone with information on this case to share it anonymously with us by using the Midlands Crimestoppers mobile app,” Koon said. “If your tip leads to an arrest you could get a cash reward.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.