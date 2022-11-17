SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Wyoming girl

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday in Wyoming for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt, who may be...
An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday in Wyoming for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt, who may be with 36-year-old James Warren Martin.(WHP/Casper PD)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASPER, Wyo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday in Wyoming for a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Casper Police Department, Gracelyn Pratt may be with a family “acquaintance,” 36-year-old James Warren Martin.

The two may be traveling in a black 2014 Ford F-150 with Wyoming license plate 1-36929

If you see them, you’re asked to call 911. If you have information, call the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shermanda Thompson was arrested after a physical altercation with a student at Lower Richland...
Richland One employee arrested after physical altercation with student, released on bond
Colie Dawkins
“Her mom just put her in the car with me and took off, nobody believes me,” father accused of killing 6-month-old speaks out
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
File photo
Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Broad River Rd club
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico

Latest News

Starbucks workers are planning to strike Thursday.
Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 US stores
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
GRAPHIC: Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff’s recruits
The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon...
Police: Man with axe, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom
SC stay plus logo
South Carolina’s COVID-19 rental assistance program to stop accepting applications