Vehicle strikes Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits on run

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits were struck by a vehicle early Wednesday.

TV news broadcasts show a large response of firefighters and ambulances in Whittier, as well as numerous individuals in uniform workout clothes.

A Sheriff’s Department statement says a recruit class was hit by a vehicle at about 6:26 a.m. during a training run.

The statement says there were multiple injuries, and all victims were transported to local hospitals for further treatment.

The statement says the severity of the injuries is not immediately known.

