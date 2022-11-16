SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing teen with medical condition

Sumter Co. deputies searching for a missing teen (Zaniyah Johnson) with a medical condition.
Sumter Co. deputies searching for a missing teen (Zaniyah Johnson) with a medical condition.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Deputies say Zaniyah Johnson was last seen around Joyce Street on Nov. 15.

Johnson was wearing a pink zip-up sweatshirt and black and plaid pajama pants with white bubble slides.

Investigators say she is a foster child with a PTSD medical condition.

Anyone who has information on where Johnson may be located is called to call 911 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colie Dawkins
“Her mom just put her in the car with me and took off, nobody believes me,” father accused of killing 6-month-old speaks out
South Carolina Department of Revenue
SCDOR begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates, cap set at $800
The former Walmart location is being sold to Executive Personal Computers.
Former Walmart location on Bush River Rd sold to computer company
Shermanda Thompson was arrested after a physical altercation with a student at Lower Richland...
Richland One employee fired after fight with student, arrested
Police lights generic.
Comanchee Trail death under investigation, victim identified

Latest News

Columbia and Forest Acres plagued by a string of 13 burglaries
Columbia and Forest Acres plagued by a string of 13 burglaries
Tony Jacobs was arrested after attempting to steal a catalytic converter.
Sumter Co. man arrested after attempting to steal catalytic converter
SC Department of Revenue sending tax rebates
SC Department of Revenue sending tax rebates
Police investigating string of robberies
Police investigating string of burglaries