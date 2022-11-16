Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing teen with medical condition

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Deputies say Zaniyah Johnson was last seen around Joyce Street on Nov. 15.

Johnson was wearing a pink zip-up sweatshirt and black and plaid pajama pants with white bubble slides.

Investigators say she is a foster child with a PTSD medical condition.

Anyone who has information on where Johnson may be located is called to call 911 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.

