SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Spam launches figgy puddy flavor for the holidays

Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.
Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.(Spam.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Since pumpkin spice Spam was surprisingly popular a few years ago, the canned meat brand has introduced another unique holiday flavor – Spam Figgy Pudding.

Figgy pudding is a traditional British Christmas dessert made with seasonal spices, beef fat and dried fruit.

Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.

Spam Figgy Pudding could be a nice addition to your holiday charcuterie board. At the very least, it will be a talker at your holiday gathering.

The holiday-inspired Spam variety is now available for a limited time through the Amazon, Walmart or Spam websites.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colie Dawkins
“Her mom just put her in the car with me and took off, nobody believes me,” father accused of killing 6-month-old speaks out
Shermanda Thompson was arrested after a physical altercation with a student at Lower Richland...
WATCH: Video shows Richland One employee fight with student
Photo of the main gate at Fort Jackson, S.C. courtesy of U.S. Army
Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?
South Carolina Department of Revenue
SCDOR begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates, cap set at $800
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Camden mother hit by car, killed after getting her child on school bus

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections,...
Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people
FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Stephen...
Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son
An experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease has shown disappointing results in clinical...
New Alzheimer’s drug disappoints in trials
Richland One Fight