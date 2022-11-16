SkyView
Soda City Live: Vista Lights returns to Columbia for thirty-seventh year

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vista Lights is returning for its thirty-seventh year on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The annual event takes place between Gervais Street, Assembly, Park Street, and Lincoln Street.

The event is a partnership between the Congaree Vista Guild and Prisma Health with the support of several other businesses and organizations.

Attendees will be able to enjoy food, drinks, entertainment, and so much more.

For more information, click here.

