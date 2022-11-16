Soda City Live: Local business to provide 100 turkeys to 100 families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The impacts from inflation have impacted businesses and grocery stores.

In their effort to ensure that families have what they need for Thanksgiving, Soda City Live will be highlighting several organizations and initiatives aiming to assist those in need.

We want to recognize a local business that is looking to help 100 families with a turkey for Thanksgiving day.

RMS Carriers and friends are hosting a drive-through turkey pick-up on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1632 Decker Blvd.

