SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Local business to provide 100 turkeys to 100 families

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The impacts from inflation have impacted businesses and grocery stores.

In their effort to ensure that families have what they need for Thanksgiving, Soda City Live will be highlighting several organizations and initiatives aiming to assist those in need.

We want to recognize a local business that is looking to help 100 families with a turkey for Thanksgiving day.

RMS Carriers and friends are hosting a drive-through turkey pick-up on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1632 Decker Blvd.

Soda City Live: Local business to provide 100 turkeys to 100 families
Soda City Live: Local business to provide 100 turkeys to 100 families(clear)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shermanda Thompson was arrested after a physical altercation with a student at Lower Richland...
VIDEO: Richland One employee arrested after physical altercation with student
Colie Dawkins
“Her mom just put her in the car with me and took off, nobody believes me,” father accused of killing 6-month-old speaks out
Photo of the main gate at Fort Jackson, S.C. courtesy of U.S. Army
Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?
South Carolina Department of Revenue
SCDOR begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates, cap set at $800
Donna Gearhart, 41, of Camden
Camden mother hit by car, killed after getting her child on school bus

Latest News

Soda City Live: Thanksgiving giveaway at Living Faith Christian Center
Soda City Live: Church supplying turkeys and Thanksgiving produce for 300-plus families
Soda City Live: Annual Vista Lights
Soda City Live: Vista Lights returns to Columbia for thirty-seventh year
Soda City Live: Turkey Trot for Children's Charities of the Midlands
Soda City Live: Turkey Trot for Children’s Charities of the Midlands
Soda City Live: Holiday-inspired drink ideas
Soda City Live: Cheerwine polidare punch with Ken Walker