Soda City Live: Church supplying turkeys and Thanksgiving produce for 300-plus families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In our effort to bring awareness to several community Thanksgiving assistance events, Soda City Live wants to recognize a local church that is looking to give away 300 plus turkeys and produce.

Living Faith Christian Center is under the leadership of Bishop Albert Downing and First Lady Inza Downing, who for the past three years have been helping families in need prepare for Thanksgiving day.

The drive will take place at the church on 1536 Frye Road on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

