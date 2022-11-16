SC Secretary of State to announce Angel Awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond is announcing the 2022 Angel Awards.

The annual announcement recognizes charities that use at least 80% of their contributions to charitable services, have been in existence for at least three years, and do not rely heavily on grant funding from the government or other organizations.

Hammond is making the announcements at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In Sept. Hammond’s offices began accepting nominations for the 2022 year.

