Recruiter accused of sending Rock Hill student explicit photos after college fair

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A college recruiter was arrested after making contact with a Rock Hill student that became increasingly sexual in nature following a college fair, authorities said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers met with a school counselor on Nov. 9 after a report was made about the alleged incident.

Detectives said that two days prior, the 17-year-old student’s information was obtained by the recruiter, identified as 25-year-old Emanuel Jones, during the college fair.

Jones made direct contact with the student and eventually sent explicit photos and made a FaceTime call where he exposed himself, according to Rock Hill Police.

Warrants for disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 and criminal solicitation of a minor were issued for Jones, authorities said.

He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and later served the warrants at the Rock Hill jail, a news release stated.

Jones received a $90,000 bond during a hearing Wednesday morning.

