SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Recruiter accused of sending Rock Hill student explicit photos after college fair

Officers met with a school counselor on Nov. 9 after a report was made about the alleged incident.
Emanuel Jones was arrested by authorities on Tuesday afternoon.
Emanuel Jones was arrested by authorities on Tuesday afternoon.(Source: Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A college recruiter was arrested after making contact with a Rock Hill student that became increasingly sexual in nature following a college fair, authorities said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers met with a school counselor on Nov. 9 after a report was made about the alleged incident.

Detectives said that two days prior, the 17-year-old student’s information was obtained by the recruiter, identified as 25-year-old Emanuel Jones, during the college fair.

Jones made direct contact with the student and eventually sent explicit photos and made a FaceTime call where he exposed himself, according to Rock Hill Police.

Warrants for disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 and criminal solicitation of a minor were issued for Jones, authorities said.

He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and later served the warrants at the Rock Hill jail, a news release stated.

Jones received a $90,000 bond during a hearing Wednesday morning.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colie Dawkins
“Her mom just put her in the car with me and took off, nobody believes me,” father accused of killing 6-month-old speaks out
Shermanda Thompson was arrested after a physical altercation with a student at Lower Richland...
WATCH: Video shows Richland One employee fight with student
Photo of the main gate at Fort Jackson, S.C. courtesy of U.S. Army
Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?
South Carolina Department of Revenue
SCDOR begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates, cap set at $800
Donna Gearhart, 41, of Camden
Camden mother hit by car, killed after getting her child on school bus

Latest News

Video shows a groomer striking a dog at a shop in Anderson, SC
LIVE: Bond hearing for dog groomer charged with animal cruelty
Richland One Fight
The COMET Logo.
Contract dispute leaves COMET paratransit service without drivers
Premium Peanut broke ground on an expansion in Orangeburg County Wednesday morning.
Premium Peanut breaks ground on multi-million Orangeburg County investment
Gamecocks take on Tennessee Volunteers, wrap up SEC slate for season