SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘Ranch on a Branch’ aims to push over ‘Elf on a Shelf’

Ranchie is the star of Hidden Valley’s “Ranch on a Branch” holiday tale.
Ranchie is the star of Hidden Valley’s “Ranch on a Branch” holiday tale.(Hidden Valley Ranch via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elf on a Shelf is getting a new challenger from a rather unlikely place – salad dressing.

Ranchie is the star of Hidden Valley’s “Ranch on a Branch” holiday tale.

It borrows heavily from “Elf on a Shelf,” where owners are asked to move Ranchie to a new spot every day.

The new locations help him inspire people to spread joy which could power him to achieve his dream of becoming a real bottle of Ranch dressing.

A plush Ranchie and storybook is available for $30 on Hidden Valley’s website. While it’s already sold out, you can get on the waitlist for when more become available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colie Dawkins
“Her mom just put her in the car with me and took off, nobody believes me,” father accused of killing 6-month-old speaks out
Shermanda Thompson was arrested after a physical altercation with a student at Lower Richland...
Richland One employee fired after fight with student, arrested
Photo of the main gate at Fort Jackson, S.C. courtesy of U.S. Army
Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?
South Carolina Department of Revenue
SCDOR begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates, cap set at $800
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Camden mother hit by car, killed after getting her child on school bus

Latest News

Sheila Kelliher, public information officer for the Los Angeles Country Fire Department,...
Vehicle strikes Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits on run
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections,...
US Supreme Court clears way for Arizona prisoner’s execution
Gamecocks take on Tennessee Volunteers, wrap up SEC slate for season
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims