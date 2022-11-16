Premium Peanut breaks ground on multi-million Orangeburg County investment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Premium Peanut broke ground Wednesday on a multi-million investment into Orangeburg County.

The peanut shelling company said the expansion is $64.3 million and will create 130 new jobs. Premium Peanut was founded in 2014 and has grown to a capacity of around 300,000 tons, which they say amounts to about 10% of the entire U.S. peanut crop.

This isn’t the first investment the company has made in the Midlands. In 2018 it opened an oil mill in the county.

The new facility will add additional capacity and builds on a cooperative model for peanut farmers in the region.

