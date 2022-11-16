SkyView
Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Broad River Rd club

File photo
File photo(WILX)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A late-night shooting left a man dead Wednesday in Richland County.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded around 2 a.m. to the 2200 block of Broad River Rd at Club Rose Gold. They investigated reports of a shooting and found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

EMS declared him deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.

