SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘Not unexpected’: Fiona the hippo has been mating with partner Tucker

Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the Zoo says it was expected to happen at...
Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the Zoo says it was expected to happen at some point.(Cincinnati Zoo: Lisa Hubbard)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – The world’s most famous hippo has been mating with a new partner.

According to the Cincinnati Zoo, Fiona the hippo has been mating with Tucker, something that wasn’t unexpected.

However, the zoo said Fiona is on birth control, so there won’t be any baby hippos anytime soon.

Tucker arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2021 from San Francisco to mate with Bibi, Fiona’s mom. The pair welcomed baby Fritz, who the zoo calls a big ball of energy.

Now, Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the zoo says it was expected to happen at some point.

“Fiona, and all hippos, are very aware of when they need to surface for a breath. She can maneuver away from Tucker if she needs to,” the zoo said.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colie Dawkins
“Her mom just put her in the car with me and took off, nobody believes me,” father accused of killing 6-month-old speaks out
Shermanda Thompson was arrested after a physical altercation with a student at Lower Richland...
Richland One employee fired after fight with student, arrested
Photo of the main gate at Fort Jackson, S.C. courtesy of U.S. Army
Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?
South Carolina Department of Revenue
SCDOR begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates, cap set at $800
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Camden mother hit by car, killed after getting her child on school bus

Latest News

FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Much of Twitter's...
Elon Musk says he expects to find a new Twitter CEO ‘over time’
Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an...
Poland, NATO say missile landing wasn’t Russian attack
The COMET Logo.
Contract dispute leaves COMET paratransit service without drivers
FILE - The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 9-year-old had been found and canceled...
Sheriff: North Carolina boy found; Amber Alert canceled
Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
Multiple victims found dead inside Phoenix home in hazardous materials situation