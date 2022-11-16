SkyView
Mormon church supports legislation for gay marriage

church leaders say the Respect for Marriage Act is a way to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement Tuesday calling for federal legislation to protect same-sex marriage.

While the LDS church views marriage as a union between a man and a woman, church leaders say the Respect for Marriage Act is a way to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans.

If the Senate passes the act, it would safeguard same-sex and interracial marriages across the country.

