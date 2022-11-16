SkyView
Gamecocks take on Tennessee Volunteers, wrap up SEC slate for season

By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are wrapping up their 2022 home schedule and SEC slate this Saturday.

The game is set for Nov. 19 with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium against the Tennessee Volunteers.

SEC Network’s pre-game show SEC Nation will broadcast from 10 a.m. to noon from the USC campus. Host Laura Rutledge will be joined by Paul Fine-baum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rogers, and Tim Tebow.

USC Athletics said Saturday’s game sold out. All five of the Saturday home games in the 2022 season sold out to crowds of over 77,000 people. The only home game to not sell out was moved from Saturday to Thursday due to Hurricane Ian.

The Volunteers and Gamecocks will meet for the 41st time Saturday. The first time the teams met on the gridiron was in 1903. The Volunteers lead the all-time series, 28-10-2. For 105 years the Gamecocks only won three games when playing against Tennesee from 1903 to 2007.

