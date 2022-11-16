FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Below average temperatures will continue this week with a hard freeze Friday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and slow clearing this afternoon

A hard freeze is expected Friday morning as temperatures drop to the mid 20s

The remainder of the week will feature highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s

Thanksgiving day will bring our next chance of rain



FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

The system that brought the clouds and rain to the area Tuesday will move out over the Atlantic Wednesday morning with skies slowly clearing through the afternoon as temperatures staying below average near 60.

A new Canadian high pressure then moves down over the Eastern half of the country for the second half of the work week creating sunny skies Thursday and Friday but the cool temperatures remain with highs in the 50s.

It will also get quite cold at night with lows Friday and Saturday morning dropping below freezing in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

The sunshine continues for the weekend along with the below average temperatures as highs stay in the mid to upper 50s.

This sunny and cool pattern sticks around for the start of next week before a low pressure systems moves out of the Gulf sending us rain for Thanksgiving.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Thursday: Mainly sunny and staying cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with more Fall-like temperatures in the middle 50s.

Saturday: A bit warmer, partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s

