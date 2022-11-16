SkyView
Contract dispute leaves COMET paratransit service without drivers

The COMET Logo.(The COMET)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Users of the Dial-a-ride-transit service found themselves facing service disruptions Wednesday.

The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority said a contract dispute at its operations contractor RATP Dev USA led to DART drivers not showing up to work. DART assists the elderly or disabled individuals unable to use regular fixed bus routes.

Service is impacted in Richland and Lexington County and began at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.

A COMET spokesperson said passengers impacted by the pause were contacted to make other accommodations.

COMET said its Transport Care Services are operated by a subcontract with RATP and legally it is not allowed to contact the drivers on labor issues. COMET said the negotiations are between the drivers and RATP Dev.

“The COMET can only urge the parties to come to an agreement to resolve their concerns for the benefit of the passengers and the communities served,” the company said in a statement.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

