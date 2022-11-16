Columbia and Forest Acres plagued by a string of 13 burglaries

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Money, jewelry, passports, tools, guns -- all stolen near the Columbia/Forest Acres border.

Investigators with the cites’ two police departments are grappling with 13 burglaries in the area since September.

Nine of the burglaries happened in Columbia, while four took place in Forest Acres.

Here’s the rundown of the burglaries:

Columbia

Reported 9/17

1400 block of Palmer Road

Reported 10/1

700 block of Kipling Drive

Reported 10/8

4300 block of Trenholm Road

Reported 10/24

3700 block of Linwood Road

Reported 11/6

3700 block of MacGregor Drive

Reported 11/7

4200 block of Parkman Drive

11/5

1500 block of Whitaker Drive

11/7

4400 block of Erskine Street

4400 block of Erskine Street

Forest Acres

11/7

4800 block of Furman Ave

11/10

1400 Brentwood Drive

1400 Brentwood Drive

4000 Verner Street

The Forest Acres Police Department posted on their Facebook page on Monday, warning their jurisdiction’s burglaries are happening between 6 and 9 p.m., and targeting backdoors.

A spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department said the times of day varied for the burglaries, but backdoors were also a significant target as well.

Incident reports provided by the Forest Acres Police Department show the burglar or burglars appear willing to use force to get in.

Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson said the burglars appear to be looking for smaller items.

“The suspects are likely carrying a smaller backpack, something to get the smaller items,” he said.

Robinson said he wants to “nip this in the bud.”

He said his department is cooperating with the Columbia Police Department on the cases, patrolling in the area and reviewing footage provided by victims and neighbors.

Robinson said Forest Acres’ four burglaries centered around dinner time, raising concern about burglars confronting residents.

“It’s totally, it’s a little different ballgame,” he said.

That scenario played out on Verner Street. A Forest Acres woman reported two suspects appeared to attempt to enter the backdoor, she yelled “who’s there” and they ran off as she called 911.

Brentwood Drive resident Jared Keels’ surveillance camera filmed two subjects appearing to enter his carport. He told WIS he learned the next morning his home had been broken into and his gun had been stolen.

“Sooner or later they’re going to run into the wrong house and somebody’s going to be waiting for them and it’s not going to end well. I would hate that for anybody, I would hate that for the homeowner they try to get into and I would hate that for themselves because somebody is going to have the right defense mechanisms in place and protect their home,” he said.

The Columbia Police Department provided WIS with this tip sheet to help deter burglary.

If you know anything about the burglaries, you can contact Midlands Crimestoppers and potentially get a financial reward for your information.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.