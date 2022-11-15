SkyView
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Lexington ladies clean up their neighborhood

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, a shoutout to two women who saw a need to clean up their neighborhood. These Lexington ladies are Kim Yochum on the left and Pixie Roberson on the right. They are next-door neighbors.

They are making a difference as they walk and pick up trash on both sides of Beechcreek Road in Lexington. The other day they ended up with eight huge Hefty bags filled.

If you need ideas on how to do the same contact the anti-litter groups, Palmetto Pride at https://www.palmettopride.org/ or Keep the Midlands Beautiful at https://keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org/.

