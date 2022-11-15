SkyView
Sumter Co. man caught on camera breaking into vape shop

Officials say Perry Grant was caught on camera breaking into a vape shop.
Officials say Perry Grant was caught on camera breaking into a vape shop.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Grant was arrested after breaking into a vape shop on Nov. 15.

Grant used a rock to break the front glass and steal multiple items and cash.

Investigators say Grant was caught on camera committing the act.

He was later found walking down the road and still had the stolen items in his possession.

The suspect was taken to arrested and taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

He is waiting on an initial bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16.

