Sumter Co. man arrested after attempting to steal catalytic converter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, a Sumter man has been arrested after being caught trying to steal a catalytic converter on Nov. 13.

Investigators say 47-year-old Tony Jacobs was caught by the victim while trying to steal the victim’s catalytic converter from their car.

The victim was able to prevent Jacobs from leaving the scene and keep him there until deputies arrived.

Jacobs was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was released on a $5000 surety bond.

