Soda City Live: Turkey Trot for Children’s Charities of the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lace-up your shoes. This Saturday, you have the chance to hit the road for the Turkey Trot 5k and a one-mile family fun run.

The USATF official certified course route will weave you through some of the beautiful neighborhoods of Lake Carolina, including lakeside views.

Race registration: https://www.strictlyrunning.com/gpuilreg-8l.asp?uRaceId=3966

100% of the proceeds will be donated to Children’s Charities of the Midlands. Read more about the charity here: https://ccmidlands.com

Registration fees:

5k race entry - $25 donation

1mi Family Fun Run - $15 donation

Parking Pass - $8 advance | $10 day of registration

Long-sleeve performance t-shirt (adult sizes) - $20

Short-sleeve performance t-shirt (youth sizes) - $10

Every runner will receive a finisher’s medal. USA Track & Field Certified Official Timing. Tracking will be available for each runner with a timing chip and a large digital display clock at the finish line.

All proceeds to Children’s Charities of the Midlands benefit selected causes with no portion being withheld to fund administrative or other operating costs of the organization.

Organizers say, “Tis the Season of Thankfulness and Giving - sign up today!”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.