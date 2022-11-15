Soda City Live: Hump Day, Pump Day Free Gas Giveaway

SkyView
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a collaborative effort, local stations will be hosting a free gas giveaway. On Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 10 A.M. - 2 P.M. Columbia Hip-Hop station HOT 103.9 FM/93.9 FM and 1-800-411-Pain will be filling up tanks.

The location is disclosed and will only be revealed on air on 103.9 FM/ 93.9 FM and on their website.

Tune in to Hot 103.9/93.9 on Wednesday at 9:45 A.M. and be one of the first 200 cars to receive 41 dollars worth of gas.

Click here for additional information.

