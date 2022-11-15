COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a collaborative effort, local stations will be hosting a free gas giveaway. On Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 10 A.M. - 2 P.M. Columbia Hip-Hop station HOT 103.9 FM/93.9 FM and 1-800-411-Pain will be filling up tanks.

The location is disclosed and will only be revealed on air on 103.9 FM/ 93.9 FM and on their website.

Tune in to Hot 103.9/93.9 on Wednesday at 9:45 A.M. and be one of the first 200 cars to receive 41 dollars worth of gas.

Soda City Live: Hump Day, Pump Day Free Gas Giveaway (clear)

Click here for additional information.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.