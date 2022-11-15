Soda City Live: Community turkey giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vic Burnell, the founder of Victory Promotions is partnering with several organizations and rapper Blacc Zacc to host the organization’s fifteenth annual turkey giveaway.

Organizers say this year’s goal is to give away at least 250 turkeys.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Chophouse 75.

The location is 2732 Decker Boulevard in Columbia.

