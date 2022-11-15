Soda City Live: Cheerwine polidare punch with Ken Walker
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ken Walker is a local vlogger and influencer but he is also heavily involved in several other ventures.
One of those ventures includes a partnership with Cheerwine who selected Walker to create a holiday-inspired spirit using their new Cheerwine Holiday Punch.
Ken shared his concoction “Holidare” exclusively on Soda City Live.
Ingredients:
- Cheerwine Holiday Punch
- Watermelon Margarita Mix
- Fresh Squeezed Lime
- Mix and Ice
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.