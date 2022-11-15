SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Cheerwine polidare punch with Ken Walker

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ken Walker is a local vlogger and influencer but he is also heavily involved in several other ventures.

One of those ventures includes a partnership with Cheerwine who selected Walker to create a holiday-inspired spirit using their new Cheerwine Holiday Punch.

Ken shared his concoction “Holidare” exclusively on Soda City Live.

Ingredients:

  • Cheerwine Holiday Punch
  • Watermelon Margarita Mix
  • Fresh Squeezed Lime
  • Mix and Ice

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colie Dawkins
“Her mom just put her in the car with me and took off, nobody believes me,” father accused of killing 6-month-old speaks out
South Carolina Department of Revenue
SCDOR begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates, cap set at $800
The former Walmart location is being sold to Executive Personal Computers.
Former Walmart location on Bush River Rd sold to computer company
Police lights generic.
Comanchee Trail death under investigation, victim identified
Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody

Latest News

Soda City Live: Free gas giveaway
Soda City Live: Free gas giveaway
Soda City Live: Blythewood Artist Guild's thirteenth annual Holiday Market and Craft Show
Soda City Live: Blythewood Artist Guild’s thirteenth annual Holiday Market and Craft Show
Soda City Live: Free gas giveaway
Soda City Live: Hump Day, Pump Day Free Gas Giveaway
Soda City Live: Community turkey giveaway
Soda City Live: Community turkey giveaway