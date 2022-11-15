Soda City Live: Cheerwine polidare punch with Ken Walker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ken Walker is a local vlogger and influencer but he is also heavily involved in several other ventures.

One of those ventures includes a partnership with Cheerwine who selected Walker to create a holiday-inspired spirit using their new Cheerwine Holiday Punch.

Ken shared his concoction “Holidare” exclusively on Soda City Live.

Ingredients:

Cheerwine Holiday Punch

Watermelon Margarita Mix

Fresh Squeezed Lime

Mix and Ice

