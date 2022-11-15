Richland One employee arrested after physical altercation with student, released on bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lower Richland High School employee was fired after an altercation with a student Tuesday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Shermanda Thompson was charged with assault and battery 3rd degree after a verbal argument led to her grabbing a student at Lower Richland High School.

Investigators say Thompson instructed a student to get up from a desk, and when the student refused, she attempted to physically remove the student.

Then a physical altercation began between the two inside the classroom.

Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon said the employee was arrested and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The employee worked as a campus monitor.

Witherspoon said, “Our priority is to protect the health and safety of our students, and we do not tolerate or condone this type of behavior by any district employee. We will ensure that the student receives support and counseling as needed.”

