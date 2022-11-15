SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County to crack down on fireworks, ordinance and fines on agenda

File Photo
File Photo(KSLA)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night the Richland County Council is cracking down on fireworks.

An ordinance is on Tuesday’s agenda amending the county code. The ordinance will make it illegal to shoot fireworks between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. It will not impact the use of sparklers or other products which don’t generate loud noises.

The second section establishes exceptions for the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve. On those holidays the prohibited hours would run from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. on July 5th and Jan. 1.

The third part of the ordinance says it is unlawful to:

  1. Negligently, recklessly, or intentionally direct the discharge of fireworks towards a structure, animal, or person
  2. Intentionally detonate fireworks upon the land of another without express prior consent (
  3. Offer for sale or sell permissible fireworks to children under the age of sixteen (16) years unless accompanied by a parent
  4. To ignite or detonate fireworks within six hundred (600) feet of a church, hospital, public school, unless the church, hospital, or public school is holding an event or has given permission for the use of fireworks on or near its property
  5. To ignite or detonate permissible fireworks within a motor vehicle or discharge a permissible fireworks from a motor vehicle
  6. To place or throw an ignited firework into or at a motor vehicle

The ordinance says fire, code, or law enforcement officials can seize fireworks found during a violation and establishes civil penalty fines.

A first offense is $500, $750 on a second, and $1000 on third and subsequent violations.

WIS has embedded the full agenda below, the ordinance begins on page 128.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Richland Co. Council to weigh proposed crackdown on fireworks

The City of Columbia is also pursuing similar restrictions within city limits. It was approved on the second reading on Nov. 1.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Department of Revenue
SCDOR begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates, cap set at $800
The former Walmart location is being sold to Executive Personal Computers.
Former Walmart location on Bush River Rd sold to computer company
Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
Nathan Thomas
Deadly shooting on Hardwood Drive leaves one dead, suspect in custody
Authorities said warrants for kidnapping against Jami'la Earvin have been obtained.
3 children found safe, woman in custody after suspected kidnapping in S.C.

Latest News

File Graphic
Greenwood teen suspect arrested in Beadle Ave. shooting
The Carolina Lights are returning for the 2022 holiday season.
Carolina Lights set to return to SC State Fairgrounds
Gas prices graphic
Gas prices projected to hit record high for Thanksgiving holiday
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Cold and wet conditions for Tuesday with sunshine returning Wednesday.