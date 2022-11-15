Richland County to crack down on fireworks, ordinance and fines on agenda

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night the Richland County Council is cracking down on fireworks.

An ordinance is on Tuesday’s agenda amending the county code. The ordinance will make it illegal to shoot fireworks between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. It will not impact the use of sparklers or other products which don’t generate loud noises.

The second section establishes exceptions for the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve. On those holidays the prohibited hours would run from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. on July 5th and Jan. 1.

The third part of the ordinance says it is unlawful to:

Negligently, recklessly, or intentionally direct the discharge of fireworks towards a structure, animal, or person Intentionally detonate fireworks upon the land of another without express prior consent ( Offer for sale or sell permissible fireworks to children under the age of sixteen (16) years unless accompanied by a parent To ignite or detonate fireworks within six hundred (600) feet of a church, hospital, public school, unless the church, hospital, or public school is holding an event or has given permission for the use of fireworks on or near its property To ignite or detonate permissible fireworks within a motor vehicle or discharge a permissible fireworks from a motor vehicle To place or throw an ignited firework into or at a motor vehicle

The ordinance says fire, code, or law enforcement officials can seize fireworks found during a violation and establishes civil penalty fines.

A first offense is $500, $750 on a second, and $1000 on third and subsequent violations.

The City of Columbia is also pursuing similar restrictions within city limits. It was approved on the second reading on Nov. 1.

