Police block Westgate Drive, suspect barricaded

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - West Columbia Captain of Investigations Matthew Deas said the situation on Westgate Drive is no longer a danger to the community.

Deas said the call to WCPD initially came in around 9:40 a.m. Responding agencies initially dealt with a barricaded suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The West Columbia Police Department blocked off the 300 block of Westgate Drive Tuesday morning. WCPD said they are investigating a barricaded suspect in the area. They are advising community members to avoid the area.

