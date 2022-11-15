SkyView
Honoring our law enforcement officers killed while on the job

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Friday, you’re invited to pay your respects to those in law enforcement who died in the line of duty. The South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police 2022 Law Enforcement Memorial will honor those who died while on the job.

Dale Jones is with the South Carolina State Lodge.  He’s the chaplain for the Fraternal Order of Police and president of Midlands Lodge #1. He joined WIS Midday to encourage others to show their support.

The 2022 Law Enforcement Memorial service by the South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police will honor law enforcement killed in the line of duty this Friday, November 18th at 6 p.m.

Meet at the Fallen Officers Memorial on the grounds of the South Carolina State House. Plan to dress warmly and take a chair if needed.

