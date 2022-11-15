Greenwood teen suspect arrested in Beadle Ave. shooting

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A Greenwood teenager is facing Attempted Murder charges after a shooting Monday.

The Greenwood Police Department said officers responded to reports of gunfire on Nov. 14 at around 7:15 a.m. near Beadle Ave. Investigators found a juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and released.

Detectives arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to the shooting Tuesday morning. He was transported to the DJJ. A motive for the shooting is under investigation. Police said the victim and the suspect had an ongoing feud.

A warrant of the suspect’s home found clothing and a handgun that is believed to have been used. Police said the suspect had previous charges and was required to wear an ankle monitor. The monitor had been removed.

How the 15-year-old gained access to a gun is also under investigation. Chief TJ Cahudoin said of the interview with the suspect, “In his mind, he didn’t feel like he had done anything wrong. Like it was no big deal he had just shot someone.”

