Gas prices projected to hit record high for Thanksgiving holiday

Gas prices graphic
Gas prices graphic(Source: MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Travelers can expect to pay more at the pump than ever before this Thanksgiving.

The website GasBuddy is projecting the national average to hit $3.68 a gallon on Thanksgiving day. The previous record was set for the Thanksgiving holiday in 2012 at $3.44.

The website said travel is set to rise this season. A survey found 38% of families are planning to travel over Thanksgiving weekend, a rise from 32% last year.

The busiest times for this year are predicted to be Wednesday, Nov. 23 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Though travel is up, 73% of respondents in the website’s survey said they will not be crossing state lines.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

