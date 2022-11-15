Gas prices projected to hit record high for Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Travelers can expect to pay more at the pump than ever before this Thanksgiving.

The website GasBuddy is projecting the national average to hit $3.68 a gallon on Thanksgiving day. The previous record was set for the Thanksgiving holiday in 2012 at $3.44.

The website said travel is set to rise this season. A survey found 38% of families are planning to travel over Thanksgiving weekend, a rise from 32% last year.

The busiest times for this year are predicted to be Wednesday, Nov. 23 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Though travel is up, 73% of respondents in the website’s survey said they will not be crossing state lines.

