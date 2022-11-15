FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Cold and wet conditions for Tuesday with sunshine returning Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

A COLD RAIN expected today with highs in the low 50s and an 80% chance of rain

The rain will end by early Wednesday morning, and clearing is expected

The remainder of the week will feature highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s



wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Today we have a complicated weather pattern in place that will keep rain around all day. An approaching low-pressure system coming up from the Gulf Coast will combine with the cool air damming against the upstate hills to bring us our next chance for scattered showers, but it will be a chilly rain as temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

wis (wis)

This system then moves out over the Atlantic Wednesday morning with skies clearing through the afternoon as temperatures staying below average near 60.

A new Canadian high pressure then moves down over the Eastern half of the country for the second half of the work week creating sunny skies Thursday and Friday but the cool temperatures remain with highs in the 50s.

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tuesday: Scattered light/moderate rain and chilly. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain is 80%.

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Thursday: Mainly sunny and staying cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with more fall-like temperatures in the middle 50s.

wis (wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.