Dawn Staley partners with Absolute Total Care to honor grandparents with for thanksgiving

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This morning Gamecock women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley held an event to honor grandparents with breakfast and thanksgiving trimmings.

This is the sixth year the event has been held. The event pays tribute to the important role grandparents play in the community.

Staley spoke this morning at the event saying that she wants the event to continue to grow and to give more love to those who help raise us.

