Dawn Staley partners with Absolute Total Care to honor grandparents with for thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This morning Gamecock women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley held an event to honor grandparents with breakfast and thanksgiving trimmings.

This is the sixth year the event has been held. The event pays tribute to the important role grandparents play in the community.

Staley spoke this morning at the event saying that she wants the event to continue to grow and to give more love to those who help raise us.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.