Community mourns Camden mother hit by car, killed after getting her child on school bus

By Nevin Smith and Ashley Jones
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A mother in Kershaw County was killed in a pedestrian strike Tuesday morning.

Coroner David West said Donna Gearhart, 41, of Camden was killed when a 2018 Toyota Corolla hit her at the intersection of Highway 34 and Galloway Rd at 6:02 a.m. West said Gearhart had put her child onto a school bus and was hit while crossing the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

WIS’s Ashley Jones spoke with a friend of the family Misty Brewster, she says she’s known Gearhart since kindergarten.

Brewster said Gearhart and her family recently moved to Kershaw County from West Virginia a few months ago to be closer to her mother and father-in-law.

Brewster shared that Gearhart would walk her third-grade son at Pine Tree Elementary to the bus stop every day.

Brewster said of that morning, “Two hours before she even got killed, her dad died. Yeah, yeah, her dad died and she didn’t know about it.”

Brewster hopes someone is held accountable for her death. No charges have been filed yet in the case.

Law enforcement is using footage from the bus to investigate the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17. The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

