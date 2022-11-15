Carolina Lights set to return to SC State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina Lights is set to return for another holiday season at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

Organizers said the annual downtown drive-through holiday light show will run from Dec. 3 through the 26 this year. It will be closed on Christmas day. It will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, it opens from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Visitors are directed to enter at Gate six on George Rogers Blvd. To ensure safety guests will not be able to exit their vehicles. Guests who want to take a second drive-through can request a re-entry pass at the exit gate. Organizers said this opportunity ends about 15 minutes before closing each night

The holiday lights are returning for their fourth year and have over 100 light displays synchronized to holiday music. The route stretches for two miles inside the fairgrounds.

“We are excited to officially kick off the holiday season with the return of our popular Carolina Lights show at the fairgrounds,” says Nancy Smith, S.C. State Fair general manager.

Smith says this year’s route includes new displays and returning favorites. Some of the attractions include dinosaurs, gingerbread soccer, Santa Claus, Elf on the Shelf, and a tunnel of lights. Guests can tune their radios to 88.9 FM for synchronized music with the lights.

Car passes are discounted by 5$ if purchased by Dec. 2. Normal admission prices are:

$20 for a car

$35 for a mini bus with nine to 24 passengers

$70 for vehicles with 25 or more passengers

Passes can be purchased online or at the gate.

