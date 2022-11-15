SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.(Public Domain Pictures)
By WTOC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) – A 2-year-old died at a hotel in South Carolina Saturday, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

Authorities say officers were called to respond to the Country Inn and Suites after reports of a 5-year-old walking around the hotel alone.

While responding, police also found the child’s 2-year-old brother at the bottom of the hotel pool.

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.

The children’s mother was found in a hotel room.

Police said the 5-year-old and an infant were taken in by the department of social services.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Department of Revenue
SCDOR begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates, cap set at $800
The former Walmart location is being sold to Executive Personal Computers.
Former Walmart location on Bush River Rd sold to computer company
Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
Nathan Thomas
Deadly shooting on Hardwood Drive leaves one dead, suspect in custody
Authorities said warrants for kidnapping against Jami'la Earvin have been obtained.
3 children found safe, woman in custody after suspected kidnapping in S.C.

Latest News

Deputies say the suspect, described as a 37-year-old military veteran, came into the business...
Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business
University of Virginia students participate in a vigil in response to shootings that happened...
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Russian strikes reported in cities across Ukraine
Joe Biden expects to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over the Ukraine war.
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war