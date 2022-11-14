Soda City Live: South Carolina State Museum sharing the magic of Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Museum has quite the lineup this holiday season.

There will be a 4D show with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, accessibility morning with the Grinch, a planetarium lighting featuring WIS10′s own Judi Gatson, plus holiday promotions and deals.

For more information, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.