Soda City Live: RockBox will have you sweatin’ and smilin’

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a form of exercise gaining in popularity that will have you sweatin’ and smilin’ at the same time. It’s called RockBox. It fuses together boxing, kickboxing, and functional training.

Katie Georgiades is the owner and trainer at RockBox Fitness in Lexington. And Chris Jenkins is one of the trainers. They joined Soda City Live to let viewers know the details on this fitness program that comes with a punch!

They say the workouts keep you hooked.  The team at RockBox says, " By combining boxing and kickboxing with functional training exercises, we keep things fresh and exciting with a new workout every day. Our workouts are designed for everybody and every experience level and will help you embrace a stronger, more energized you.”

To learn more go to https://www.rockboxfitness.com/lexington/.

