Soda City Live: Hands-on magic workshop for kids

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local magician is looking to share the gift of magic with a group of young and aspiring magicians by hosting an interactive and hands-on workshop.

John Tudor has been wowing kids for over three decades, and he shows no signs of slowing.

The workshop will run at the Columbia Children’s Theatre from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, for children ages five and up for $25.

For more information contact (803)691-4548.

