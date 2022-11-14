SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SCDOR begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates, cap set at $800

South Carolina Department of Revenue
South Carolina Department of Revenue(South Carolina Department of Revenue /Twitter)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue said they’ve begun issuing 2022 Individual Income Tax rebates for eligible taxpayers.

The amount is based on 2021 tax liability, up to a cap of $800. Filers who submitted their return by Oct. 17, 2022, will receive their rebate by the end of the year. To track your rebate status, click the link here.

More details on the rebates can be found at SCDOR’s website, linked here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSD is responding to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall.
RCSD responds to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
generic crash
Deadly early morning crash in Saluda County under investigation
Adrian Dingle
Former Clemson, NFL defensive end Adrian Dingle passes
Dena Michelle Thames was found deceased on Nov. 10, 2021.
New detail revealed in year-old unsolved Kershaw Co. homicide case, investigators say
File photo
Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting

Latest News

WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 14, 2022 Midday
Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester County football player among victims of deadly Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
Chick-fil-A
Columbia man to donate 500 Chick-fil-a sandwiches to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital
BRBR’s EAL programs combine skill training and resiliency coaching with horses, to improve...
Big Red Barn Retreat receives $50,000 grant from lululemon Centre