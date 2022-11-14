SkyView
Road closed in Columbia, water crews making repairs

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Drivers in Columbia were advised Monday morning of a road closure by the city.

Main St. from Gervais St. to Lady St. was closed for repairs until they are completed. The city said Columbia Water is working to make repairs in the area.

