Road closed in Columbia, water crews making repairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Drivers in Columbia were advised Monday morning of a road closure by the city.

Main St. from Gervais St. to Lady St. was closed for repairs until they are completed. The city said Columbia Water is working to make repairs in the area.

The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Main st From Gervais st. to Lady St. Please be advised that Main st. from Gervais st. to Lady st.will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary repairs. pic.twitter.com/jcTdCXXptK — ColumbiaWater (@ColumbiaSCWater) November 14, 2022

