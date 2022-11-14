RCSD searching for man wanted in connection with sexually abusing children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for sexually abusing children.

According to investigators, 77-year-old, Robert L. Stevenson has been evading deputies for months.

Deputies say Stevenson is wanted on multiple charges which include two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor 1st degree, three counts of sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree, and disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.

RCSD is asking anyone who sees Stevenson or has any information on his location to call 911 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

