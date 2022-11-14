Palmetto Bowl showdown set for Thanksgiving weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are wrapping up their regular season games Saturday, Nov. 26 in the Palmetto Bowl.

The Gamecocks are traveling to the Clemson Tigers for a noon kickoff.

The Gamecocks and the Tigers have met 118 times on the field. Clemson holds the all-time advantage at 72-42-4 in the series. This will be the USC’s first trip to Clemson since the 2018 season.

The entire SEC slate for Thanksgiving weekend is:

Thursday, November 24Mississippi State at Ole Miss 7:00 ET ESPN

Friday, November 25Arkansas at Missouri 3:30 ET CBS

Florida at Florida State 7:30 ET ABC

Saturday, November 26South Carolina at Clemson 12:00 ET ABC

Georgia Tech at Georgia 12:00 ET ESPN

Louisville at Kentucky 3:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Auburn at Alabama 3:30 ET CBS

LSU at Texas A&M 7:00 ET ESPN

Tennessee at Vanderbilt 7:30 ET SEC NETWORK

