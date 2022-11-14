SkyView
Palmetto Bowl showdown set for Thanksgiving weekend

USC and Clemson are set to clash at the Palmetto Bowl on Nov. 26.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are wrapping up their regular season games Saturday, Nov. 26 in the Palmetto Bowl.

The Gamecocks are traveling to the Clemson Tigers for a noon kickoff.

The Gamecocks and the Tigers have met 118 times on the field. Clemson holds the all-time advantage at 72-42-4 in the series. This will be the USC’s first trip to Clemson since the 2018 season.

The entire SEC slate for Thanksgiving weekend is:

  • Thursday, November 24Mississippi State at Ole Miss 7:00 ET ESPN
  • Friday, November 25Arkansas at Missouri 3:30 ET CBS
  • Florida at Florida State 7:30 ET ABC
  • Saturday, November 26South Carolina at Clemson 12:00 ET ABC
  • Georgia Tech at Georgia 12:00 ET ESPN
  • Louisville at Kentucky 3:00 ET SEC NETWORK
  • Auburn at Alabama 3:30 ET CBS
  • LSU at Texas A&M 7:00 ET ESPN
  • Tennessee at Vanderbilt 7:30 ET SEC NETWORK

