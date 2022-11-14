Monster Jam to rumble in Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monster Jam is returning to Columbia as part of its 30th anniversary. Midlands fans will get the chance to see the trucks up close in 2023 in the Arena Championship Series Central.

On April 22-23, 2023 the monster trucks will be at Colonial Life Arena. Organizers said festivities begin Saturday with a pit party that includes a chance to see the giant vehicles up close and autograph and picture opportunities with the truck teams.

The timings are:

Saturday, April 22 – 1 PM & 7 PM | Pit Party 10:30 AM - Noon

Sunday, April 23 –2 PM | Pit Party 11:30 – 1 PM

Tickets can be purchased at the website linked here. Monster Jam Preferred Customers are able to purchase advance tickets starting Nov. 15. The general public can begin purchasing tickets starting Nov. 22.

