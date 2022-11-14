Holiday partnership announced between Harvest Hope and Google

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday Harvest Hope announced a partnership with Google.org and Feeding America. Google.org is the company’s philanthropic arm.

The partnership aims to immediately deliver meals to South Carolinians in need of food. Another goal of the partnership is to find long-term technological solutions and provide greater access to resources.

Harvest Hope said 34 million Americans, including nine million children, are facing food insecurity. The Feeding America network of food banks reported 90% of its locations have seen an increased need this month.

Feeding America said operations have become more difficult as donations decline and the cost of food rises. In South Carolina, Harvest Hope said 489,500 people are struggling to put food on the table.

Google said search results in SC for ‘donate food near me’ have increased 630% over the last five years. Google also reported in 2022 for SC the most searched ‘how to apply’ result was for ‘how to apply for food stamps.’

Searches for ‘emergency snap benefits sc’ rose 200% in 2022 and searches for ‘free food near me’ in the state rose by 250% over the last five years.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet said, “Addressing food insecurity requires a sustained and coordinated approach. We’re proud to partner with Feeding America to deliver over 50 million meals to people in need, and to work with them to strengthen their technology infrastructure.”

Congressman James E. Clyburn said,

“The James E. Clyburn Scholarship and Research Foundation has worked with Harvest Hope Food Bank for years to provide meals to rural communities, and I am thankful that this new partnership with Google will facilitate easier connections between Harvest Hope and families in need and help deliver more meals this holiday season to those who need the most.”

More information about volunteering, donating or hosting a food drive can be found at the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

